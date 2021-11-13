AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 99.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.