Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $166.81 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.