Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Raised to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.31.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

TSE AQN opened at C$17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$548.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.