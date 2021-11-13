Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

