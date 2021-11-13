Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal Sells 55,000 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alector alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00.

Shares of ALEC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 444,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.