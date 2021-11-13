Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Aleafia Health stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Aleafia Health has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.07.
About Aleafia Health
