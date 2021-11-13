Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Aleafia Health stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Aleafia Health has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.07.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.