Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 14,653 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00.

ALRM opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $391,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.