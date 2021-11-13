Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $232,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

