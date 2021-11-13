Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $2.54 on Major Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $2.54 or 0.00003912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $288.66 million and $1.61 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78467568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,654.08 or 0.07181729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,669.72 or 0.99792012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

