Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APD stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

