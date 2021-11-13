Air France-KLM’s (AFLYY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.29) target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

