Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 575,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,550. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,133 shares during the period. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.