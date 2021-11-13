Agree Realty Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 141.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.87 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

