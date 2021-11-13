AgileThought (AGIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect AgileThought to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGIL stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgileThought stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AgileThought as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

