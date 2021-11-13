African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 222,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 250,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on African Gold Group from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.90.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

