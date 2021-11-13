Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.01. 2,434,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,352. Aflac has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock worth $2,113,952. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

