Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post sales of $5.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.35 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $21.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Aflac stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.01. 2,434,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 21.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Aflac by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in Aflac by 530.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

