Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce $31.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.05 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.52 million to $111.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $154.96 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $184.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

AERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 193,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 64,166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 690,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

