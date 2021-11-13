Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.34.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aemetis by 1,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

