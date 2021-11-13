Advanced Energy Industries’ (AEIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of AEIS opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 106.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 496,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 93,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

