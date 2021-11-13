Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP opened at $239.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.98. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $240.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.53.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.