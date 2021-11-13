Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.83 Per Share

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.83 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 51.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $21.94 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

