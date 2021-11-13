Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 115.95% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,187. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 435.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

