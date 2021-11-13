Activest Wealth Management Takes $64,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

