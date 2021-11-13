Activest Wealth Management Makes New $36,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 457,369 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 392,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after buying an additional 322,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 203,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,110,000 after buying an additional 174,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $53.00 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30.

