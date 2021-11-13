Activest Wealth Management Makes New $36,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 457,369 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 392,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after buying an additional 322,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 203,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,110,000 after buying an additional 174,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $53.00 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.