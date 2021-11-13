Activest Wealth Management Makes New $33,000 Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.79 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

