Activest Wealth Management Invests $51,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $154.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.39. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

