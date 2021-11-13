Activest Wealth Management Invests $26,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

