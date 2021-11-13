ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.35

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $926,211.99 and $77,262.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00038049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

