ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 147.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,675 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,167,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 351,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 107,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $871.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

