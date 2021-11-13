Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s 3rd Largest Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 73.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

ACN stock opened at $371.23 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $238.09 and a 12 month high of $372.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.44. The stock has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

