Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $233,566.84 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 232,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,294. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 24.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

