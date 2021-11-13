AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS: SKFRY):
- 11/2/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “
- 10/28/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 10/27/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 10/27/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/27/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/8/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “
- 9/29/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/23/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 9/22/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “
SKFRY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 4,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $30.50.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.