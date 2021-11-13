a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Raised to $15.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

