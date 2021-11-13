89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $354.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.82, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 145,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in 89bio by 30.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

