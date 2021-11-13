$77.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report sales of $77.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.05 billion and the highest is $83.61 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $276.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.34 billion to $284.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $298.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $286.57 billion to $315.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. 18,087,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,536,063. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.