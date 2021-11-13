$77.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report sales of $77.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.05 billion and the highest is $83.61 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $276.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.34 billion to $284.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $298.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $286.57 billion to $315.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. 18,087,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,536,063. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

