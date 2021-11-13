$745.85 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $745.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.70 million to $752.00 million. Crane reported sales of $726.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

NYSE CR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.83. The company had a trading volume of 116,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. Crane has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Crane by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.