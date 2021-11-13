$694.45 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post sales of $694.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $666.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.80 million. Masonite International posted sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

DOOR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

NYSE DOOR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.77. The company had a trading volume of 144,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,684. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

