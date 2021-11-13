$670,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce $670,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBX opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

