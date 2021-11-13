$640.50 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report $640.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $657.90 million and the lowest is $633.50 million. Splunk posted sales of $558.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.70.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,638 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after buying an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.82. The company had a trading volume of 930,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,735. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.64. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

