6,385 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $29,406,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 29.1% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,140,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,982,000 after purchasing an additional 257,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $136.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.20 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,698 shares of company stock worth $24,829,536 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

