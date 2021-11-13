62,803 Shares in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,400,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $12.22 on Friday. Proterra Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

