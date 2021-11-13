$57.90 Million in Sales Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to announce $57.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $59.30 million. Zovio posted sales of $93.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $266.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.77 million to $267.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $275.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

ZVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zovio by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zovio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zovio by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 68,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zovio by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 51,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,454. Zovio has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

