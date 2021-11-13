$551.82 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report $551.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.50 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $446.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($22.81) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NBR stock traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.67. 154,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 56.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

