481,130 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 481,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $24,153,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,160,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,839,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,444,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.99 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.63.

