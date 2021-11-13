$470.53 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $470.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $476.60 million. NICE posted sales of $438.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $4,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.72. 557,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,431. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.36. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.83.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

