$46.67 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post $46.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $181.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $229.09 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ATRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after buying an additional 187,324 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 148,682 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $11,056,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 591,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,666. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $615.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

