3i Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 19.25 (LON:III)

3i Group Plc (LON:III) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.25) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

III stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.32) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,453.50 ($18.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,133. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,460 ($19.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,313.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.63.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,735 ($22.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

