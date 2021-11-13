389,373 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 389,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,269,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

APP stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 844,768 shares of company stock worth $77,003,802. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.