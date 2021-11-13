360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 1,394,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.59. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 335,041 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 79,193 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

